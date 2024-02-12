Arrest Made as Leopard Skin Seized in Odisha

One person was arrested and a leopard skin seized from his possession in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Task Force of Odisha Police and forest officials conducted a raid at Daringbadi Ghati in Daringbadi police station area.

A leopard skin and a country-made pistol were seized from the person, identified as 35-year-old Gheneswar Pradhan, an STF officer said.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, 1959 and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

