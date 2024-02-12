Left Menu

Arrest Made as Leopard Skin Seized in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:31 IST
One person was arrested and a leopard skin seized from his possession in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Task Force of Odisha Police and forest officials conducted a raid at Daringbadi Ghati in Daringbadi police station area.

A leopard skin and a country-made pistol were seized from the person, identified as 35-year-old Gheneswar Pradhan, an STF officer said.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, 1959 and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

