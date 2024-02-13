No indication of imminent hostilities at Venezuela-Guyana border, White House says

The United States sees no indication there are about to be hostilities at the Venezuela-Guyana border, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

Venezuela and Guyana agreed in December not to use force or escalate tensions over Venezuela's claim to Guyana's Esequibo region. Last month, at a meeting mediated by Brazil, Venezuela vowed to stick to diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)