Over 1 000 suspects nabbed in North West under Operation Shanela

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of 170 cell phones, seven unlicensed firearms, drugs such as crack cocaine, crystal meth, nyaope, seven rounds of ammunition, liquor and dangerous weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Over 1 000 suspects have been nabbed in the North West under Operation Shanela, which was conducted between Thursday and Sunday.

The suspects were arrested for rape, murder, assault grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, burglary residential and business premises, theft of motor vehicle and theft out of/from motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Of the 1 009 arrested suspects, 248 were wanted for contact crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault common, house robbery and business robbery.

Also, 20 undocumented persons were taken in for processing.

The arrests were made through the execution of several actions, which included stop and searches, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, inspection of licensed liquor premises, second-hand goods dealers, tracing of wanted suspects.

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of 170 cell phones, seven unlicensed firearms, drugs such as crack cocaine, crystal meth, nyaope, seven rounds of ammunition, liquor and dangerous weapons.

The provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, commended the police officers, who worked with other law enforcement agencies, including the Traffic Department and Home Affairs, for the successes recorded in the operations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

