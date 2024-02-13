Notorious Criminal Wanted in 17 FIRs Apprehended in J-K's Samba

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:56 IST
A hardcore criminal who was wanted in over a dozen cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Tuesday. Kapil Sharma alias "Jimmy", a resident of Jammu, was arrested from Bari Brahmana police station as a follow up to the investigation in a case registered recently after busting of an illegally run drug de-addiction centre in Birpur, a police spokesman said.

Bari Brahmana Police Station had registered the case on the basis of a complaint alleging incessant violence, illegal confinement and cheating in the fraudulently run drug de-addiction centre.

As many as 15 victims of violence were rescued from the centre and reunited with their families, the spokesman said.

Sharma, who emerged as the main accused in the case, evaded his arrest and was absconding, he added.

The spokesperson said that the police finally arrested the accused after sustained efforts on Monday.

The investigations revealed that a total of 17 FIRs related to heinous offences like attempt to murder, drug peddling and illegally carrying weapons stand registered against him in different police stations in Samba and Jammu districts over the past several years, he added.

