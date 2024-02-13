Number migrants dead or missing off Tunisia in 2023 reaches record 1,313

The number migrants reported dead or missing off the Tunisian coast last year reached a record 1,313, a Tunisian rights group said on Tuesday, highlighting the worsening migrant crisis in the North Africa country.

This number represented about 75% of the total number of dead or missing people off the coasts of Italy, Libya and Malta, Ramadan Ben Amor, an official at the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, told Reuters.

