Giriraj Singh emphasizes importance of using technology for development of rural communities

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated a landmark initiative today at Paprour Gram Panchayat under Barauni Block of Begusarai District, signalling a significant leap towards digital empowerment in Grameen Bharat (rural India). The pilot project titled ‘Smart Gram Panchayat: Revolution towards Digitization of Gram Panchayat’ was launched to extend PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) Service in all Gram Panchayats across Begusarai District in Bihar. Begusarai has now become the first District in Bihar to equip all Gram Panchayats with Wi-Fi services under the PM-WANI Scheme.

In his address, Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized the importance of leveraging technology for the betterment and development of rural communities. He highlighted various schemes introduced by the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, aimed at empowering rural areas through digital initiatives.

Shri Singh emphasized the necessity for Panchayat representatives and functionaries to embrace technology for empowerment, growth and holistic development of Gram Panchayats. He urged everyone, irrespective of age or background, to adopt technology as an integral part of their lives, highlighting the transformative impact it can bring.

With the launch of Wi-Fi services in Gram Panchayats, the positive change envisioned by the Government will manifest across various aspects of rural life. Union Minister Shri Singh reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and empowerment, including the ambitious goal of making 3 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

Shri Giriraj Singh called upon local residents and Panchayat representatives to work cohesively towards the all-round development of their villages with the use of technology. He highlighted the transformative power of technology in gradually elevating villages towards becoming Smart Panchayats and smart communities. Shri Singh also emphasized that technology has the potential to make villages smarter in a gradual manner. He outlined the importance of adopting technology-driven solutions to address the evolving needs of rural areas. He emphasized the need for strategic implementation and sustained efforts to leverage technology for the holistic development of rural areas across the country.

Union Minister elucidated the transformative potential of user-friendly and uninterrupted Wi-Fi services, particularly highlighting their benefits to various segments of rural society including members of women self-help groups, Aajeevika Didis, Banking Correspondent (BC) Sakhi, farmers and students. He underlined their pivotal role in the development of a Viksit Bharat.

Shri Giriraj Singh emphasized that the accessibility of Wi-Fi services in rural areas will catalyze growth across new sectors and significantly enhance existing ones. He hailed the PM-WANI Scheme as revolutionary, providing seamless internet connectivity aimed at promoting Digital India and bolstering the vision of a self-reliant India.

“The introduction of Wi-Fi services will undoubtedly give a tremendous boost to various sectors in rural areas,” remarked Shri Giriraj Singh, expressing optimism for the socio-economic transformation facilitated by ubiquitous internet connectivity. The inauguration of the pilot project titled ‘Smart Gram Panchayat: Revolution towards Digitization of Gram Panchayat’ stands as a testament to the Government’s dedication to bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic development in rural India.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the enthusiastic participation of local residents, Panchayat representatives, members of Women Self Help Groups, Village Organizations and Cluster Level Federations among the participants. The officials from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Department of Telecommunications, State Department of Panchayati Raj, District Administration, District Panchayat, and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions also attended the event at Paprour Gram Panchayat under Barauni Block of Begusarai District.

With access to uninterrupted and reliable Wi-Fi internet services through Public Wi-Fi Hotspots under PM–WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) Scheme, Gram Panchayats can facilitate various developmental initiatives and empower their communities in numerous ways such as education, healthcare, agriculture, e-Governance, skill development, economic opportunities to name a few. Gram Panchayats play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusive growth, and a reliable Wi-Fi internet service is a catalyst for socio-economic development in Gram Panchayats utilizing this responsible and rapid way of connecting the unconnected. By ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has taken significant step to empower Gram Panchayats to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat, where every individual has access to opportunities for growth and prosperity in the digital era.

(With Inputs from PIB)