"IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes in West Bengal, Pilots Survive Unharmed: Official Report"

A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district during a training sortie on Tuesday, a Defence official said.

Both the pilots ejected safely, he said.

The plane crashed in civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from the training sortie.

The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident. The plane had taken off from Air Force Station Kalaikunda, which is mainly used as a training base.

A court of inquiry has been instituted to find out the cause of the accident.

