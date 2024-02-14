Turkey's Erdogan on first Egypt visit in decade with Gaza in focus
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:16 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Egypt since 2012 on Wednesday to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, taking a big step toward rebuilding ties between the regional powers.
Erdogan has said discussions would focus on Israel's Gaza offensive. The leaders, whose relations frayed over Egypt's 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood, are set to later hold a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
