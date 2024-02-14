Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda discuss farmers' issues amid protests

Senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Arjun Munda, on Wednesday held discussions on the ongoing farmers' protests and ways to address the issues, according to sources.

The meeting in the national capital assumes significance against the backdrop of farmers from Punjab marching towards Delhi and Haryana Police using tear gas shells to stop them at the Shambhu border between the two states.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also a former agriculture minister, deliberated upon various farmer issues with Munda, who is currently in charge of the agriculture ministry. Munda is also one of the ministers who held discussions with farmer groups, the sources said.

Details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.

Thousands of farmers, who are seeking a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) among other demands, started their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday.

Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells at farmers from Punjab at the Shambhu border as thousands of protesters stayed put there on Wednesday, the second day of their march.

There was a similar standoff at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district, with Haryana Police barricades stopping farmers from travelling to Delhi on their tractor-trolleys.

In an interview with PTI, Munda on Tuesday said a law guaranteeing MSP cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders. He urged farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)