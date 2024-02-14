ACB arrests police officer for accepting bribe in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

The Jharkhand unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a police sub-inspector while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe from a villager in exchange for favourable treatment in a case diary, according to a senior bureau official.

The complaint was lodged by Sahdeo Mahto, a resident of Kumhardaga village in Ramgarh district under the jurisdiction of Gola police station. Mahto alleged that the investigating officer (IO), Manish Kumar, originally from Chainpur in Palamu district, had demanded Rs 20,000 in bribe to manipulate the case diary in his favour, the official said.

Arif Ekram, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the ACB's Hazaribag range, confirmed that the bureau initiated an investigation and registered a case after verifying the authenticity of the villager's complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)