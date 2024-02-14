Left Menu

ED issues 6th summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:49 IST
ED issues 6th summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has issued the sixth summons to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning him in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old politician, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19.

Acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying its summons in this case, a Delhi court last week had asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was ''legally bound'' to comply.

In its complaint, the ED claimed that Kejriwal was summoned for probe on numerous occasions in order to unearth the role of others, including him, and to trace further proceeds of crime in the ongoing investigation.

The agency claimed that Kejriwal intentionally disobeyed each summons and made each of such omission or disobedience a separate offence.

This is the sixth summons in this case by the ED to the former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

He was earlier called on December 21 and November 2 in 2023 and January 3, January 18 and February 2 this year.

The chief minister always called these notices as ''illegal''.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case. The agency has said the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh apart from communications in-charge of the party Vijay Nair and some businessmen have been arrested in this case by the ED till now.

The ED had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used ''proceeds of crime'' to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa election campaign.

The agency is also expected to file a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case and may name the AAP as a ''beneficiary'' of the alleged kickbacks that were generated through the excise policy.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
2
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024