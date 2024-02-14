US expects Israel to allow flour shipment into Gaza, White House says
The United States expects Israel to meet its commitment to allow a shipment of flour to be moved into Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday.
Sullivan was responding to a question about an Axios report on Tuesday that said the Israeli government was blocking a U.S.-funded flour shipment to Gaza.
