US condemns Israel's demolition of community leader's home in East Jerusalem

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said Washington condemns the Israeli demolition of community leader Fakhri Abu Diab's home in East Jerusalem, adding that such actions damage Israel's standing in the world.

"These acts obstruct efforts to advance a durable and lasting peace and security that would benefit not just Palestinians but Israelis," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

