Left Menu

Ecuador sets April 21 for referendum on tightening security

Ecuador's electoral court set April 21 for a referendum on measures to tighten security, fight organised crime and reform the constitution, it said on Wednesday, amid worsening conflict between government forces and criminal gangs.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 15-02-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 02:06 IST
Ecuador sets April 21 for referendum on tightening security
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador's electoral court set April 21 for a referendum on measures to tighten security, fight organised crime and reform the constitution, it said on Wednesday, amid worsening conflict between government forces and criminal gangs. The steps have been proposed by President Daniel Noboa, who launched a security offensive in early January to dismantle criminal groups he designated as terrorists. Noboa has also argued for legal reforms to expand the powers of Ecuador's police and military.

Ecuadoreans will vote on 11 questions, five of which concern reforms to the country's constitution, the National Electoral Council said in a statement. Noboa had previously hoped to hold the referendum in March.

Questions will seek approval to impose stricter gun controls in areas close to jails and increase prison sentences for organized crime offences, among others. Ecuador, long a haven for foreign retirees, has been gripped by spiraling violence since the coronavirus pandemic battered the South American country's economy.

Armed men stormed a TV-station on air last month and a presidential candidate was gunned down as he left a rally during last year's elections, while hundreds of inmates have been killed in prison riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024