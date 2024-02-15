France to hit 2% NATO spending target in 2024, defence minister says

France will meet a NATO alliance target to spend 2% of its gross domestic product on defence in 2024, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday.

With 413 billion euros ($443.40 billion)planned for the next seven years, the country's 2024-2030 Military Programming Law has substantially increased defence spending. The new budget had initially expected to hit 2% of GDP from 2025. ($1 = 0.9314 euros)

