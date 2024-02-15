Italy says Israel killing too many civilians in Gaza
Israel is killing too many civilians with its military operation in the Gaza Strip, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
Israel is conducting a military operation against the Hamas Palestinian militant group "which is causing too many civilian victims", Tajani told Italian TV channel Canale 5.
He said the Israeli response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas has "in some cases gone beyond proportionality", but does not in anyway amount to "genocide."
