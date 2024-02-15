Transparency has been hallmark of EC: Poll panel sources on electoral bond verdict

Left Menu

Transparency has been the hallmark of the Election Commission, poll panel sources said on Thursday responding to the verdict of the Supreme Court annulling the electoral bonds scheme for political funding.A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed that the SBI must disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed that the SBI must disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. The information should include the date of encashment and the denomination of the bonds and be submitted to the poll panel by March 6.

While welcoming the verdict, the sources said the EC has always pushed for transparency.

''Transparency has been the hallmark of the Commission,'' a source said.

Former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora also aired the same views.

The system should be more transparent. This has been the consistent stand of the EC, Arora said.

The Supreme Court bench also said the EC should publish the information shared by SBI on its official website by March 13.

Pronouncing the verdict, the CJI said the scheme is violative of the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of Constitution.

''The electoral bonds scheme and the impugned provisions to the extent that they infringe upon the right to information of the voter by anonymising contribution through electoral bonds are violative of Article 19 (1)(a),'' the CJI said while pronouncing the verdict.

