People rush out of their homes as loud boom heard in Himachal's Bilaspur

People rushed out of their homes and offices in Bilaspur town after a loud boom was heard Thursday afternoon, fearing that it could be an earthquake.

However, it was not immediately clear what caused the boom.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Abhishek Garg said that the reason behind it has not been detected and investigations are underway. Some people claimed that there homes shook due to its effect.

The incident occurred at 12:25 pm when people were busy working in their homes and offices and confusion prevailed about what caused the sound, whether it was a blast.

