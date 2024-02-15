NIA carries out multiple raids in Maharashtra in ISIS conspiracy case, one arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused following raids at multiple locations in Maharashtra in a case related to a conspiracy by global terror group ISIS to target vital installations in the western state, an official said.

Mohammed Zoheb Khan was arrested during raids conducted at the houses of various suspects at nine locations in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, a spokesperson of the anti-terror agency said.

The official said several electronic gadgets and incriminating documents related to the case were seized during the crackdown.

The case against Khan was registered by the NIA Mumbai on the basis of inputs that he and his associates had taken 'Bayath' (pledged allegiance) to the ISIS Khalifa and were involved in radicalising and recruiting gullible youths, both physically and over social media, to join the global terror group and promote its violent ideology, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said its investigations revealed that the accused and other suspects were in constant touch with their foreign-based handlers for furthering the activities of the terror network, both in India and abroad.

''They were sharing incriminating videos of 'Bayath', along with materials related to Jihad (holy war) and Hijrah (migration) to Syria,'' the spokesperson said, adding the agency is continuing with its investigations in the case.

