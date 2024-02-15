Left Menu

UKMTO receives report of incident 85 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:56 IST
UKMTO receives report of incident 85 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday it had received a report of an incident 85 nautical miles east of Yemen's port city of Aden.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. Their targets have been vessels with commercial ties to the United States, Britain or Israel, shipping and insurance sources say.

The attacks have prompted several companies

to halt Red Sea journeys and opt for a longer and more expensive route around Africa, and U.S. and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.

