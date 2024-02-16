Left Menu

Two dead, one wounded in stabbings in Montreal suburb, CBC News says

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-02-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 03:27 IST
Two women were killed and another was critically wounded in stabbings at a residential building in the Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion on Thursday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man, who was also injured, CBC reported, adding that other details, including a motive, were not immediately known. The attacks occurred shortly before noon (1700 GMT), and five ambulances were deployed to the scene about 45 kilometres (28 miles) west of Montreal, according to the report.

Quebec provincial police did not immediately respond to requests for information.

