Title change: Four individuals charged with a cognisable offence after dog abuse incident at Thane pet clinic
- Country:
- India
The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a cognisable offence against four persons over an incident in which a dog was mercilessly beaten at a pet clinic in the city, an official said on Friday. Cognizable offences are those for which police may make arrests without a warrant and start a probe without a court order.
Earlier, a non-cognisable (NC) complaint was registered here after a video of the alleged assault on the canine went viral. Amid public outrage, the police on Thursday night registered a cognisable offence against three staffers and the owner of the pet clinic, under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (killing or maiming animals) and 511 (attempt to carry out an offence) read with section 34, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Shiv Sena MLA from Thane Pratap Sarnaik had said on Thursday that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also belongs to the city, had taken serious note of the dog abuse incident.
A video that went viral earlier this week showed two staffers of the pet clinic beating and kicking the Chow Chow breed dog.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Thane Pratap Sarnaik
- Eknath Shinde
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- Shiv Sena MLA
- Chow Chow
ALSO READ
FIR against 4 persons after more than 100 students suffer from food poisoning in Thane school
Gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 38 lakh seized in Thane district
Dog killed in blast after biting explosive device thrown in open in Thane district
Pharma raw material worth Rs 44.5 lakh pilfered from godown in Thane; case registered
Man cheated of Rs 20 lakh over loan in Thane district; one booked