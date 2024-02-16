Left Menu

India gives initial nod to buy 15 Airbus C-295, 6 refuelling aircraft

The Indian government on Friday gave initial approval for the purchase of 15 maritime patrol aircraft from Airbus and six air-refuel aircraft, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:55 IST
India gives initial nod to buy 15 Airbus C-295, 6 refuelling aircraft
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian government on Friday gave initial approval for the purchase of 15 maritime patrol aircraft from Airbus and six air-refuel aircraft, officials said. The defence acquisition council, the top Defence Ministry body for arms acquisition, approved projects worth 845.6 billion rupees ($10.19 billion) for the country's armed forces and coast guard, the government said in a statement.

Initial approval, called Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), was given for Medium Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Multi-Mission Aircraft for the navy and the coast guard. The statement did not give further details but two defence officials aware of the matter confirmed that it referred to the maritime surveillance version of the C-295 aircraft made by Airbus, and they will be manufactured in Spain and in India.

The defence acquisition council also approved purchase of flight refueller aircraft for "enhancing the operational capabilities and reach" of the air force, the statement said. A military official said that the air force will go for a multi-vendor bid to buy six of these.

The three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to comment on the subject, did not provide any cost breakdown for the two projects. A spokesperson for Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday's approvals also included anti-tank drones for the army and heavy weight torpedoes for naval submarines. Each of these projects will go through bidding processes or manufacturer negotiations before they are finally approved by the country's cabinet for purchase. ($1 = 82.9850 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024