World must pressure Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from south Lebanon - Israel's Katz

Israel will be forced to remove militant group Hezbollah from the border in southern Lebanon if efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to ease the tensions fail, Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

"The world must pressure Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from South Lebanon and implement U.N. resolution 1701," Katz said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

