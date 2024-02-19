Left Menu

4 armed attacker attempt to rob jewellery shop owner in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Four armed assailants attempted to rob a jewellery shop owner of his bag containing cash and some ornaments at gunpoint in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident also made rounds on social media where the four robbers, wearing helmets, can be seen trying to snatch a bag from two people and firing gunshots in the air before fleeing on two motorcycles.

''On Sunday at 9.30 pm, a PCR call was received in Sonia Vihar police station regarding firing at a jewellery shop,'' a senior police officer said.

Police said Mohit Pandey along with his father Rajesh Pandey had just closed their jewellery shop and were about to leave when four people tried to snatch Mohit’s bag containing Rs 3,000, some silver jewellery and keys. When the assailants could not snatch the bag, they hit Mohit and his father on their heads with pistol butts. They were later rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the officer said.

Police recovered three empty shells and three live rounds along with a magazine at the spot, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under the sections of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act. Further investigation into the matter has been started, the officer said.

