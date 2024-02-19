MoU signed between DoF and ONDC towards fulfillment of Digital India initiative: Rupala

The Department of Fisheries signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State Dr. L Murugan, Secretary (Fisheries) Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries), Shri Sagar Mehra, MD, ONDC Shri. T. Koshy and other esteemed dignitaries today at New Delhi. Shri Parshottam Rupala also released a booklet “From Catch to Commerce, Increasing Market Access through Digital Transformation”.

The objective of the collaboration of Department of Fisheries with ONDC is to provide a digital platform and empower all stakeholders including traditional fishermen, fish farmers producer organization, entrepreneurs from fisheries sector to buy and sell their products through e-market place. ONDC is a unique platform of e-marketing that will play a significant role in fisheries sector by connecting fishermen, fish farmers, FFPOs, self-help groups and other fishermen cooperatives in a structured manner.

Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala interacted with representatives of FFPOs, who shared their experiences of before and after getting onboarded at ONDC platform. Further, FFPOs shared about their success stories like development of live fish transport unit. Shri Rupala appreciated the efforts from FFPOs and encouraged to adopt further automation in future in the processing of fish products.

Shri Parshottam Rupala emphasized on the need for automation in the value chain and fish processing units while interacting with fishermen and FFPOs during MoU signing ceremony. He informed that this collaboration of Department of Fisheries with ONDC will not only address these challenges but catalyze the unlocking of the potential of digital commerce in the field of Indian Fisheries sector. He emphasized that collaboration would serve numerous benefits for fisheries industries like reduced transaction costs, increased market reach, improved transparency, increased competition & competitiveness, innovation, and employment generation etc. Further, he expressed his happiness over providing digital platform to the traditional fishermen, FFPOs and other stakeholders for buying and selling fish and fish products through e-market. Union Minister also highlighted that, this is a historical MoU signed between DoF and ONDC towards fulfillment of Digital India initiative.

Dr. L Murugan shared that collaboration of Department of Fisheries with ONDC shall be a groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize and this initiative will also provide a platform for promoting value-added fisheries related products which will allow producers to capture higher margins and diversify their product offerings. He highlighted the need to enhance the domestic fish consumption and this initiative of DoF to connect all traditional fishermen, FFPOs on Digital platform for buying and selling fish products will help to encourage the domestic fish consumption.

Dr Abhilaksh Likhi highlighted on the capacity building, training and outreach to empower fishermen for utilizing the various applications and features of Open Network for Digital Commerce. He highlighted that stakeholders will also be enabled to differentiate their products based on quality, certifications, sustainable practices and will allow to choose the options among them.

Joint Secretary (Fisheries), Shri Sagar Mehra highlighted about the initiative of the Department of fisheries in collaboration with ONDC, and informed that DoF has supported the formation of 2195 FFPOs under PMMSY and around 35 FFPOs have already been onboarded on the network of ONDC covering 10 States (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal).

Shri. T. Koshy briefed about the ONDC highlighting the benefits to fishermen, FFPOs, fishermen cooperatives, sellers etc. through collaboration followed by a short video. He informed that approx. 3000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have registered on ONDC through various networks. Also, around 400 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), micro-entrepreneurs and social sector enterprises have been onboarded on the network to command premium prices in the market and create value-added products tailored to consumer.

The occasion witnessed the involvement of approx. 120 stakeholders physically including department of fisheries officials, fisherfolks, fish farmer producer organizations, entrepreneurs, fishermen cooperatives etc. Extended participants like FFPOs from respective organizations like SFAC, NAFED, NCDC etc. were connected through VC (Video Conferencing). The program envisions a comprehensive approach which will ensure that small- scale fishers and marginalized communities have equal access to market opportunities, fostering social inclusion and equitable economic development.

The Government is always in the forefront of transforming the fisheries sector in a comprehensive way and bringing about an economic upturn and prosperity through schemes and initiatives like Blue Revolution, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and various other programs. With 8% share in global fish production, India is the 1st largest in cultured shrimp producer, 2nd largest in aquaculture producer, 3rd largest fish producer and 4th largest in exports of fish and fisheries products.

