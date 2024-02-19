Left Menu

Kerala Guv confronts SFI activists holding black flag protests again in Kerala

PTI | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:15 IST
Kerala Guv confronts SFI activists holding black flag protests again in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday again stepped out of his vehicle and confronted the activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) who waved black flags at his convoy at Mattannur town in this district.

The incident occurred when Khan was on his way to the airport here after visiting the family members of those killed in wild animal attacks in neighbouring Wayanad district.

When the Governor's convoy was passing through the town, a group of SFI activists tried to jump in front of his vehicle and showed black flags at him.

Irked over the action of the Left student activists, an angry Khan directed to stop his car, got down from it and walked towards the agitators.

''Come...come...,'' he told the protesters who were raising slogans against him.

Though the police and his security personnel tried to pacify him, Governor Khan was not willing to budge, causing tense moments.

Later, his staff and security personnel calmed him down following which Khan got into the vehicle.

''Anywhere they come near the car, i will get down,'' he told the police before resuming his journey after spending five minutes on the busy road.

The Mattannur incident comes weeks after the Governor staged a wayside protest at Nilamel in Kollam demanding the arrest of SFI activists who protested against him.

He took a chair from a shop on the busy MC Road here and sat demanding action against the agitators. The SFI has been staging protests against the Governor for some time now, accusing him of attempting to ''saffronise'' the universities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024