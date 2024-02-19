Left Menu

UP Police recruitment exam: Candidate, his dummy arrested in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-02-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 20:24 IST
A candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment examination and his dummy were arrested for alleged cheating, forgery and using unfair means during the test, officials here said on Monday.

The deal under which the dummy candidate appeared for the examination instead of the actual aspirant was fixed at Rs 5 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh was paid in advance, the police said.

The constable recruitment examination organised by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board was held across the state in two shifts on Sunday.

The two accused, both from adjoining Bulandshahr district, were held during the examination's second shift from a test centre in Noida Sector 71, according to an official.

''Accused Badal Chaudhary (19) was found taking the test in place of actual candidate Harishpal Atri (25) using forged Aadhar and admit cards. Chaudhary was held from the exam room while Atri was held (while he was) waiting outside the exam centre,'' a police spokesperson said.

''During the inquiry, Chaudhary told the police that he knew Atri's brother Akash, who had contacted him with the offer to sit in the exam as a dummy candidate. The deal was fixed at Rs 5 lakh and Chaudhary agreed to be a 'solver' for Atri. Rs 1 lakh was paid in advance to Chaudhary and the rest would have been paid after the exam,'' the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged at Phase 1 police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the UP Public Examination Act, the police said.

A local court has remanded the accused in judicial custody, they added.

