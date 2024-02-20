Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 7.5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged possession of mephedrone worth 7.5 lakh, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) intercepted the accused near the APMC market in Vashi around 1 am, the official said. Hussain Abbas Saddhu Mirza, a resident of Jogeshwari in neighbouring Mumbai, allegedly had 75 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 7.5 lakh on his person, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. The police are investigating to find out from where the contraband had been sourced and the intended customers, he said.

