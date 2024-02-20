EU's Reynders says Poland's 'rule of law' action plan was well received
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:51 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Reactions to Poland's rule of law action plan were very positive, the European Union Justice Commissioner said on Tuesday after a meeting in Brussels with Poland's Justice Minister Adam Bodnar.
"This was very impressive for the Commission to listen to so many positive comments around the table... the reactions are very positive," Didier Reynders told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Adam Bodnar
- Brussels
- Commission
- Reynders
Advertisement
ALSO READ
All for one, one for all, Poland's Tusk says in message to U.S.
Poland to make quality checks on all grain shipments from Ukraine, minister says
Poland and France on same page on geopolitics, says Polish PM
All for one, one for all, Poland's Tusks says in message to U.S.
Putin, in rare U.S. interview, says Russia has no interest in attacking Poland or Latvia