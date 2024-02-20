Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

Poland's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned Russia's ambassador over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"The ministry called on Russian authorities to take responsibility for the death of Alexei Navalny and conduct a full and transparent investigation to determine the circumstances and cause of his death," the ministry said in a statement.

