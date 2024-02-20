Left Menu

US Supreme Court declines to decide legality of excluding jurors based on religion

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide the legality of excluding jurors on the basis of religion, turning away a Missouri agency's bid to reverse a lesbian worker's win in a workplace bias lawsuit after three prospective jurors were excluded for citing Christian beliefs that being gay is a sin.

State officials had appealed after a lower court denied their request for a new trial following a jury decision siding with plaintiff Jean Finney in her suit against the Missouri Department of Corrections. The state had argued that the removal during the jury selection process of the three individuals who expressed their religious views violated the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of equal protection under the law.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

