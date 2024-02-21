Left Menu

Kyiv begins new probe into alleged Russian shooting of Ukrainian PoWs

Reuters sent a request for comment to Russia's defence ministry.

Kyiv begins new probe into alleged Russian shooting of Ukrainian PoWs
Ukraine has begun an investigation into the alleged shooting by Russian troops of three Ukrainian soldiers captured on the southern front line, prosecutors said on Tuesday, the second such inquiry announced since Sunday. According to the prosecutor's general office, the three Ukrainian PoWs were shot dead on Sunday near Robotyne, a village wrested back from Russian invasion forces during a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year.

It said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that a criminal proceeding was looking into "the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder". Reuters sent a request for comment to Russia's defence ministry.

On Sunday, Kyiv said it was investigating the alleged fatal shooting by Russians of six unarmed Ukrainian soldiers after Ukrainian forces withdrew from the embattled town of Avdiivka, in Russia's biggest battlefield success in nine months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

