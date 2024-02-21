Left Menu

US says Yemen's Houthis targeted bulk carrier bound for port of Aden

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-02-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 06:53 IST
Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 19 fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier bound for Yemen's port of Aden, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.

One of the missiles detonated near the ship, which is linked to humanitarian aid, causing minor damage, CENTCOM said in a statement.

