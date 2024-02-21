US says Yemen's Houthis targeted bulk carrier bound for port of Aden
Yemen's Houthis on Feb. 19 fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at M/V Sea Champion, a Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier bound for Yemen's port of Aden, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.
One of the missiles detonated near the ship, which is linked to humanitarian aid, causing minor damage, CENTCOM said in a statement.
