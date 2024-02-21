Aeronautical Development Agency signs MoU with IAF for integration of Weapons and Sensors for LCA Tejas

Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has signed an MoU with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for integration of futuristic Weapons and Sensors for LCA Tejas aircraft. The MoU was signed by Shri Prabhulla Chandran VK, Technology Director (Avionics and Weapon Systems) of ADA and Air Vice Marshal KN Santosh VSM, Commandant, Software Development Institute (SDI) of IAF. Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is a premier organization under the aegis of the Department of Defence R&D with mandate to Design and Develop Tejas-LCA and its Variants.

In present war scenario, there is a continuous need of upgrading the weapons and sensors suite of the aircraft and towards this, ADA has initiated the know-how transfer for integration of weapons and sensors to SDI. This will facilitate the IAF to independently carry out sensors, weapon integration and flight testing to enhance the operational capabililty of Tejas-LCA fighter.

ADA has successfully developed and type certified Tejas LCA with a credit of more than 10000 sorties of incident free flying. IAF has already formed two squadrons of this fighter aircraft and twin seater aircraft are also being inducted.

(With Inputs from PIB)