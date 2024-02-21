Czechs in talks to secure up to 30 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:28 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany to get 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks as a gift compensating Czech military support for Ukraine and to possibly buy 15 more from the German defence industry, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Czechs already received 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany as a previous donation, and also plan to order dozens of the most modern 2A8 versions to be delivered in the coming years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden ends Nord Stream sabotage probe, hands evidence to Germany
Kremlin says focus of Nord Stream probe is now on Germany after Sweden drops out
Sweden ends Nord Stream sabotage probe, hands evidence to Germany
Germany cuts stake in DHL in privatisation push
Czech government to evaluate merits of joining 'euro waiting room'