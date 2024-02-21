Left Menu

Czechs in talks to secure up to 30 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany

Updated: 21-02-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:28 IST
Czechs in talks to secure up to 30 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic is in talks with Germany to get 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks as a gift compensating Czech military support for Ukraine and to possibly buy 15 more from the German defence industry, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Czechs already received 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany as a previous donation, and also plan to order dozens of the most modern 2A8 versions to be delivered in the coming years.

