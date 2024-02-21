Left Menu

Odisha govt invokes ESMA to prohibit fire personnel strike

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Wednesday invoked the Orissa Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) to prohibit a strike by fire service personnel in the state.

Firemen, chief firemen, havildars and fire service drivers launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Their two major demands included salaries, allowances and cadres at par with the Odisha Police and reorganisation of their association which was formed in 1980.

A notification issued by the Home (Special Section) Department said, ''The state government is satisfied that in the interest of the public, it is necessary to prohibit strikes of the firemen and their supervisory ranks as the fire services are vitally necessary for the life of the community.'' Any such disruption can cause untold hardships to people and can lead to loss of life and property, it said.

The ESMA imposed to prohibit strikes by fire service officials will remain in force for a period of six months.

The agitating fire service personnel, however, said they would continue their protest even after the enforcement of ESMA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

