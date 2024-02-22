US, partners will continue to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks - State Dept

The United States and its partners will "continue to take appropriate action" to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by the Houthi militia, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"The United States condemns the reckless and indiscriminate attacks on civilian cargo ships by the Houthis. The Houthis are behaving like a terrorist organization," he said in a statement.

