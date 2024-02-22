Left Menu

Ecuador judge rules suspect is person of interest over storming of TV station

A judge in Ecuador on Wednesday authorized the inclusion of an alleged gang leader as a person of interest in the investigation into the violent storming of a television station last month, the attorney general's office said.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 22-02-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 03:40 IST
Ecuador judge rules suspect is person of interest over storming of TV station
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A judge in Ecuador on Wednesday authorized the inclusion of an alleged gang leader as a person of interest in the investigation into the violent storming of a television station last month, the attorney general's office said. Heavily armed gunmen took over a studio at public broadcaster TC during a live broadcast in January, part of a wave of violence that pushed President Daniel Noboa to declare 22 criminal groups terrorists and military targets.

"A judge of the judicial unit for crimes related to corruption ... issues a new preventive detention order against Willian Joffre A. B., this time for the crime of terrorism," the attorney general's office said in a message on X. Ecuadorean authorities do not include surnames when naming suspects in active criminal cases.

The man is the leader of a criminal group, according to the attorney general's office and is already being held on other charges. He was named a person of interest in the TC case in addition to 13 other people - including two minors - whom police detained when they retook control of the TV station.

Ecuadorean media report the man is the leader of a gang called Los Tiguerones, which is one of the 22 gangs Noboa designated as terrorists. According to local media, the gang is responsible for drug trafficking and extortion in Ecuador's coastal provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024