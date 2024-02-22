Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil pushes UN overhaul at meeting of G20 ministers in Rio

Brazil opened a conference of foreign ministers from the G20 group of nations on Wednesday by blaming the United Nations and other multinational bodies for failing to stop mounting wars and conflicts that are killing innocent people. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira called for "profound reform" of global governance as Brazil's top priority for its presidency this year of the group of the world's largest economies.

Ukraine arrests father-son duo in Lockbit cybercrime bust

Police in Ukraine said on Wednesday they had arrested a father-son duo who belonged to the cybercrime gang Lockbit, which was disrupted by an international law enforcement operation led by Britain's National Crime Agency and the FBI earlier this week. The father and son, neither of whom were named by police, were wanted for carrying out attacks using ransomware, malicious software used to digitally extort victims, against "enterprises, state institutions and health care institutions in France," the National Police of Ukraine said in a statement.

Protesting Spanish farmers drive hundreds of tractors to Madrid

Convoys of tractors disrupted traffic around the Spanish capital on Wednesday as farmers protesting against what they see as excessive red tape and insufficient state aid converged in downtown Madrid to march towards the Agriculture Ministry. Farmers have been protesting for weeks across Europe, most recently including Poland, Greece and the Czech Republic. They all call for less bureaucracy linked to the European Union's Common Agriculture Policy and a loosening of the bloc's environmental rules.

Ukraine outnumbered, outgunned, ground down by relentless Russia

As the Ukraine war enters its third year, the infantry of 59th Brigade are confronting a bleak reality: they're running out of soldiers and ammunition to resist their Russian invaders.

One platoon commander who goes by his call sign "Tygr" estimated that just 60-70% of the several thousand men in the brigade at the start of the conflict were still serving. The rest had been killed, wounded or signed off for reasons such as old age or illness.

Exclusive-Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles, sources say

Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, six sources told Reuters, deepening the military cooperation between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries. Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said. This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 and 700 km (186 and 435 miles), experts say.

Ecuador judge rules suspect is person of interest over storming of TV station

A judge in Ecuador on Wednesday authorized the inclusion of an alleged gang leader as a person of interest in the investigation into the violent storming of a television station last month, the attorney general's office said. Heavily armed gunmen took over a studio at public broadcaster TC during a live broadcast in January, part of a wave of violence that pushed President Daniel Noboa to declare 22 criminal groups terrorists and military targets."A judge of the judicial unit for crimes related to corruption ... issues a new preventive detention order against Willian Joffre A. B., this time for the crime of terrorism," the attorney general's office said in a message on X.

Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza's Rafah, large family killed in home

Israel intensified its bombardment of Rafah in Gaza's south and over a dozen members of one family were killed in an air strike, residents said, as the ruined Palestinian enclave's health ministry announced 29,313 deaths in the war so far. In Jerusalem, Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz cited "promising early signs of progress" on a new deal to release hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza amid talks conducted by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to secure a pause in the war.

Victims ask pope for independent inquiry into abuse by prominent priest

Former nuns who said they were subjected to sexual, psychological or spiritual abuse by a famous priest urged Pope Francis on Wednesday to allow an independent investigation, saying the Catholic Church had put up "a rubber wall" blocking the truth. Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, a religious artist whose mosaics adorn about 200 churches and chapels around world, including in the Vatican, was expelled from the Jesuit order last year and is believed to be somewhere in his native Slovenia.

US senators say it is 'urgent' for Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

The Israeli military and Hezbollah have a window to de-escalate tensions along Lebanon's southern border before a possible Israeli military offensive against the Lebanese armed group, two Democratic U.S. senators told Reuters on Wednesday. Senators Chris Coons and Richard Blumenthal met Lebanese officials on a tour of the region, which has been gripped by conflict following Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which responded with a heavy air, land, and sea assault on Gaza.

Ukrainian soldiers expect more assaults after Russian forces capture eastern town

Ukrainian soldiers dug in around new positions outside of Avdiivka say Russian forces who captured the eastern Ukrainian town last week are pressing on toward nearby towns and villages. "It doesn't end with them taking Avdiivka. They continue assaulting (our positions)," said Andriy, a Ukrainian drone pilot of the 47th Mechanised Brigade, sitting quietly in a darkened area.

