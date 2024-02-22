Argentina must pay to bring appeal in hedge funds' London lawsuit
22-02-2024
Argentina must pay nearly 310 million euros ($336 million) in escrow in order to bring an appeal after losing a lawsuit brought by four hedge funds over euro-denominated securities, a London court ruled on Thursday.
The South American republic was in January given permission to appeal against a 2023 ruling which left the country facing a 1.56 billion euro bill on condition Argentina paid the sum into court pending the outcome of the case.
