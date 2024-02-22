Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 found dead near brick kiln in Bundi, police suspect suffocation due to poisonous gas

Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem reports are released.The bodies have been handed over to the families and a case of suspected death under Section 174 of CrPC has been filed, the CI said.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:58 IST
Rajasthan: 2 found dead near brick kiln in Bundi, police suspect suffocation due to poisonous gas
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were found dead near a brick kiln in Bundi district on Thursday morning with both suspected to have died of suffocation due to a ''poisonous gas leak'', police said.

The bodies of the two youths, both cousins, was found near a brick kiln at the the Saptika railway gate under the Talera police station area on Wednesday night, they said. The victims were identified as Hariom Meena (18) and Ramlaxman Meena (21).

According to police, the duo were guarding the family brick kiln where they fell asleep on a cot placed nearby. However, when both Hariom and Ramlaxman didn't return in the morning, their family members reached the kiln and found the two unconscious, they said.

Both were immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared them dead, said Circle Inspector Rameshwar Choudhary. Police said the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem reports are released.

The bodies have been handed over to the families and a case of suspected death under Section 174 of CrPC has been filed, the CI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024