Russia's Lavrov meets Turkish counterpart at Brazil G20 -spokeswoman
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday published on her channel on the Telegram messenger app a picture of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro. Zakharova captioned the photograph: "Russo-Turkish talks in Rio".
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday published on her channel on the Telegram messenger app a picture of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.
Zakharova captioned the photograph: "Russo-Turkish talks in Rio". Lavrov is attending the G20 as part of a wider series of visits in Latin America. Turkey, a NATO member state, has retained friendly relations with Russia since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022, prompting a breakdown of relations with the U.S.-led military alliance.
The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkey in March. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian senators ask ministry to ready a retaliatory law in case West moves on Russian assets -TASS
US senators urge Biden not to shift Defense Department spectrum for wireless use
Islamic state claims responsibility for blast in southwestern Pakistan -group's Telegram channel
Gadchiroli police seize detonators, explosive materials after encounter with Naxalites
Turkey detains 147 people over suspected Islamic State ties