Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov meets Turkish counterpart at Brazil G20 -spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday published on her channel on the Telegram messenger app a picture of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro. Zakharova captioned the photograph: "Russo-Turkish talks in Rio".

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:32 IST
Russia's Lavrov meets Turkish counterpart at Brazil G20 -spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday published on her channel on the Telegram messenger app a picture of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

Zakharova captioned the photograph: "Russo-Turkish talks in Rio". Lavrov is attending the G20 as part of a wider series of visits in Latin America. Turkey, a NATO member state, has retained friendly relations with Russia since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022, prompting a breakdown of relations with the U.S.-led military alliance.

The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkey in March. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024