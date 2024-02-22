Russia's Lavrov meets Turkish counterpart at Brazil G20 -spokeswoman

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday published on her channel on the Telegram messenger app a picture of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meeting his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

Zakharova captioned the photograph: "Russo-Turkish talks in Rio". Lavrov is attending the G20 as part of a wider series of visits in Latin America. Turkey, a NATO member state, has retained friendly relations with Russia since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022, prompting a breakdown of relations with the U.S.-led military alliance.

The Kremlin has said that President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Turkey in March. (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)