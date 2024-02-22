Left Menu

Various sectors offer huge potential for Greece and India: Greek PM Mitsotakis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday said there are various sectors such as defence, drones, agriculture, ICT, tourism, with huge potential for both Greece and India. Addressing the 'India-Greece Business Forum', organised by Ficci and Enterprise Greece here, he said, ''We have great people-to-people connections, we have a vibrant Indian community in Greece, and we want to foster these connections much further.'' Mitsotakis is the first Greek premier to travel to India in 16 years, and his trip is a follow-up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Athens last year, the first by an Indian premier in four decades.

He said ''we expect to make concrete announcements very soon regarding the signing of the mobility migration agreement, enabling more Indian labour to come to Greece in an organised manner''.

He said India is a powerhouse for technological development, and Greece, emerging over the past decade, has a very dynamic tech sector, primarily fuelled by startup companies that have been doing incredibly well.

''I can see interesting natural synergies emerging in the technology space,'' he added.

Konstantinos Fragkogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness of Greece, said to further strengthen economic relations between the two countries, ''we should capitalise on the unique advantages of India and Greece''.

He added that both nations have specific areas of interests, primarily in diversifying sources, routes, and supplies, as well as developing regional interconnections to improve energy security.

Bilateral engagements with India with a focus on sectors like artificial intelligence, culture, science and technology, tourism and energy are the top priority of the government, Fragkogiannis said. India-Greece Business Forum was jointly organised by industry body Ficci and Enterprise Greece, which is the investment and trade promotion agency of Greece.

