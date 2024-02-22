Left Menu

Butcher gets life in jail for killing tempo driver over dispute on ferrying bulls

The testimony of three persons who accompanied Dharma when he went to meet Sayyed formed the key evidence for the prosecution.It is clear from the testimony of eyewitnesses that Bilal stabbed deceased Dharma with a thin, pointed article like tocha sharp object used for breaking ice block and caused fatal injuries, the court said.The other two who were held with Sayyed after the murder were acquitted.

Butcher gets life in jail for killing tempo driver over dispute on ferrying bulls
Mumbai, Feb 22 ( PTI) A court in Mumbai sentenced a butcher to life imprisonment for killing a tempo driver after the latter refused to ferry bulls in his vehicle.

Additional Sessions Judge SD Tawshikar, in his order on Wednesday, convicted Bilal Sayyed under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for killing tempo driver Dharma in 2018 but said the act was not so heinous or brutal to attract the death penalty.

Dharma and Sayyed were friends and had gone along with one more person to bring buffaloes from Alibag in September 2018 but could not do so due to Ganesh visarjan processions.

Sayyed then asked him to proceed to Khopoli to ferry bulls, which Dharma refused, leading to a quarrel during which the former took away the deceased's mobile phone. Later, when Dharma approached Sayyed for his phone, he was stabbed to death.

Sayyed and two others were held on the same day. The testimony of three persons who accompanied Dharma when he went to meet Sayyed formed the key evidence for the prosecution.

''It is clear from the testimony of eyewitnesses that Bilal stabbed deceased Dharma with a thin, pointed article like tocha (sharp object used for breaking ice block) and caused fatal injuries,'' the court said.

The other two who were held with Sayyed after the murder were acquitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

