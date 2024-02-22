TN Assembly adopts bill for SC/ST development action plan

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a bill favouring an institutional mechanism to prepare, approve, implement and monitor the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and to earmark funds proportionate to their population in the state. The Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for SC/ST Act, 2024, will ensure the constitution of a State Council for the Development of SC/ST under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister, Finance Minister and Forests Minister will be the ex-officio members. Of the other members, five persons from among the MLAs and MPs belonging to the SC/ST will be nominated by the government which will notify the constitution of the Council, the Act stated. ''The legislation is necessary to prepare an action plan for the development of SC/ST and to earmark a portion of the total welfare expenditure outlay of the state for their development proportionate to their population in Tamil Nadu,'' state Adi-Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Sevaraj said while moving the bill. Also, it was obligatory to ensure the earmarked funds are spent for their development, she said and added that the move would help to effectively implement the guidelines of the Planning Commission and NITI Aayog and in formulating the annual plan besides give effect to the announcements made in the Assembly, she said. The Bill was later passed by voice vote.

The Assembly adopted another Bill moved by Public Works Minister E V Velu to establish the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority with adequate powers for the development of highways in a speedy and timely manner with public and private sector participation. This will be similar to the National Highways Authority of India, the bill said.

The Assembly House passed about 13 Bills, amidst a walkout by the opposition AIADMK members over the Mekedatu dam issue, on the concluding day of the brief session which commenced on February 12.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the Budget for 2024-25 on February 19 and Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam presented his fourth Agriculture Budget on February 20.

The eight-day session saw Chief Minister M K Stalin pilot two resolutions - one against the ''One nation, one election'' proposal and the second against delimitation based on a fresh census.

Later, Speaker M Appavu adjourned the House sine die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)