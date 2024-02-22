Yemen's Houthis target Islander ship in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis conducted three military operations including targeting the Islander ship in the Gulf of Aden with naval missiles, and Israel's Eilat with ballistic missiles and drones, the group's military spokesman said in a televised speech on Thursday.

They also targeted an American destroyer in the Red Sea with a number of drones, Yahya Sarea added.

