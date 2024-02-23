Senegal President Sall: April 2 will be end of mandate as president
Senegal President Macky Sall said on Thursday that April 2 will be the end of his mandate as president of the West African nation. The election had initially been scheduled for Feb. 25.
Senegal President Macky Sall said on Thursday that April 2 will be the end of his mandate as president of the West African nation. He added, however, that it was unlikely the election of a new president will be completed before then.
His announcement comes after a court ruled last week that a 10-month postponement of the election was unlawful. The election had initially been scheduled for Feb. 25.
