China warns of counter action after UK announced sanctions on firms
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-02-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 05:36 IST
- Country:
- China
China warned that it would "resolutely counter" any actions by Britain that undermines its interests after the United Kingdom announced a new package of sanctions against Russia that included three Chinese companies.
The spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in the UK said in a statement late on Thursday that the sanctions against the electronics companies are "unilateral actions that have no basis in international law".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar oscillates on less dovish Fed comments; China inflation data awaited
China stocks rise after Beijing appoints new securities regulator
China bid to 'cheat' its way to chip prominence failing -Taiwan's US envoy
For China's new globetrotters, group tours are out and Northern Lights are in
Soccer-China says Messi's absence in Hong Kong match beyond 'realm of sports' as fury builds