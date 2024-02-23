China warns of counter action after UK announced sanctions on firms

China warned that it would "resolutely counter" any actions by Britain that undermines its interests after the United Kingdom announced a new package of sanctions against Russia that included three Chinese companies.

The spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in the UK said in a statement late on Thursday that the sanctions against the electronics companies are "unilateral actions that have no basis in international law".

