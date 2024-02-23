China will continue constructive role in Korean Peninsula, envoy says

China will continue to play a constructive role in advancing the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue, its envoy for the region said according to a foreign ministry statement on Friday.

In a video call with the United States' senior official for North Korea affairs, Liu Xiaoming said all parties concerned should "face up to the crux of the Korean Peninsula issue and resolve their respective concerns in a balanced manner through meaningful dialogue".

